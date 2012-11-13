FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- General Electric prices $300 mln 2016 bond
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- General Electric prices $300 mln 2016 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 21, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.661

Reoffer price 99.661

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856562797

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

