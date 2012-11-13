New Issue- General Electric prices $300 mln 2016 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date November 21, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.661
Reoffer price 99.661
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue