New Issue- General Electric prices $300 mln 2016 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 21, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.661

Reoffer price 99.661

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856562797

