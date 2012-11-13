New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.814

Reoffer price 99.814

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 316.2bp

over the OBL 158

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Irish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856562524

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue