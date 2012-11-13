New Issue- Bank of Ireland prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.814
Reoffer price 99.814
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 316.2bp
over the OBL 158
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, RBS
& UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Irish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
