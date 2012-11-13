FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $300 mln 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $300 mln 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856508238

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
