New Issue- Kommunekredit prices $300 mln 2014 FRN

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date November 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.