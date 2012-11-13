New Issue- Jyske Bank A/s prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Jyske Bank A/s

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 110bp

Reoffer price 99.826

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 117bp

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, LBBW

& Nordea Markets

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0856532618

Data supplied by International Insider.