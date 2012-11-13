New Issue- Jyske Bank A/s prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Jyske Bank A/s
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 110bp
Reoffer price 99.826
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 117bp
Payment Date November 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, LBBW
& Nordea Markets
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
