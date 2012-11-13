FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hannover Finance prices 500 mln euro 2043 bond
November 13, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Hannover Finance prices 500 mln euro 2043 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A

Guarantor Hannover Rückversicherung AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2043

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.778

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale

& Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0856556807

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
