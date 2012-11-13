FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NIB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NIB prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.901

Reoffer price 99.901

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0856643522

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

