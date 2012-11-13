New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower kfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilain real
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 100.3125
Reoffer price 100.3125
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 350 million Brazilian real
when fungible
