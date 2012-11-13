New Issue- EDP Finance prices 125 mln SFR 2018 bond

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower EDP Finance BV
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2018
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 362 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
