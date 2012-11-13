FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EDP Finance prices 125 mln SFR 2018 bond
November 13, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EDP Finance prices 125 mln SFR 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower EDP Finance BV

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 362 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS & Credit Suisse

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0197841551

