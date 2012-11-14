FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
November 14, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesay.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2012

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 100.8625

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling + 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

