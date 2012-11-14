New Issue-IFC adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesay.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2012
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.8625
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling + 0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 850 million
Brazilian real when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue