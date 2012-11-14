New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date March 29, 2022
Coupon 5.50 pct
Issue price 110.904
Reoffer price 110.904
Yield 4.085 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & National Australia Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total A$750 million
When fungible
