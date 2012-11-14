FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date March 29, 2022

Coupon 5.50 pct

Issue price 110.904

Reoffer price 110.904

Yield 4.085 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & National Australia Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total A$750 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
