New Issue-IBRD adds 35 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

and Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 35 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 21, 2015

Coupon 10.0 pct

Issue price 110.9875

Reoffer price 110.9875

Payment Date November 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling, 0.1875 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 545 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0480029601

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue