New Issue-China Taiping Capital prices $300 mln 2022 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower China Taiping Capital Ltd
Guarantor China Taiping Insurance Holdings
Company Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.272
Yield 4.215 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct November 2022 UST
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Citigroup & JPMorgan
Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.