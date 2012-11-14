FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Dt Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Dt Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

(DT Hypo)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3764

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
