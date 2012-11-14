New Issue- Dt Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2014 FRN

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
(DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 19, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Dt Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
