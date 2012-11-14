New Issue-ICICI BANK adds mln 500 renminbi to 2015 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Limited (Singapore Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million renminbi

Maturity Date September 21, 2015

Coupon 4.9 pct

Reoffer price 100.625

Yield 4.66 pct

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 100-10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

renminbi when fungible

Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0831918056

