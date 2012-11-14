New Issue-ICICI BANK adds mln 500 renminbi to 2015 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Limited (Singapore Branch)
Issue Amount 500 million renminbi
Maturity Date September 21, 2015
Coupon 4.9 pct
Reoffer price 100.625
Yield 4.66 pct
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 100-10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
renminbi when fungible
Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.