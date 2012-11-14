New Issue- Daimler AG prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.41
Reoffer price 99.41
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99bp
over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB , BNP Paribas, LBBW & Santander GBM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
