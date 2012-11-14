FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Daimler AG prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 2:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Daimler AG prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.41

Reoffer price 99.41

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 99bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB , BNP Paribas, LBBW & Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A1R0TN7

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
