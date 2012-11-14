CORRECTED-New Issue- TFL prices 300 mln stg 2017 bond

(Corrects coupon from 1.75 pct to 1.25 pct)
November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Transport for London
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 21, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.826
Reoffer price 99.826
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
