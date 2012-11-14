New Issue- DNB Boligkreditt AS prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.931
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.4bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Nomura & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law Norway
Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered bond programme
