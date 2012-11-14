New Issue- DNB Boligkreditt AS prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2022

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.931

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.4bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Nomura & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law Norway

Notes Launched under issuer’s Covered bond programme

ISIN XS0856976682

