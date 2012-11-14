New Issue- JP Morgan prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower JP Morgan

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.288

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

