New Issue- JP Morgan prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

November 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower JP Morgan
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 21, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.288
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
