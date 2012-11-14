New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 21, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.432
Reoffer price 99.432
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York