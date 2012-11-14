New Issue-FMS-WM prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des
Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date November 21, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.981
Reoffer price 99.981
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1