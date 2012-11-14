FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMS-WM prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond
November 14, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-FMS-WM prices $2.0 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS-WM)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date November 21, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.981

Reoffer price 99.981

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

& HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

