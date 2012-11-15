New Issue-Volvo Treasury prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2015 bond

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Guarantor Volvo AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date November 22, 2015
Coupon 3.80 pct
Reoffer yield 3.80 pct
Payment Date November 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000 - 10
Governing Law English
