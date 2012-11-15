New Issue-KfW adds A$350 mln to 2017 bond

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount A$350 million
Maturity Date August 10, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 100.792
Reoffer price 100.792
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date November 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes The issue size will total A$1.0 billion
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.