New Issue-KfW adds A$350 mln to 2017 bond
November 15, 2012 / 11:17 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds A$350 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$350 million

Maturity Date August 10, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 100.792

Reoffer price 100.792

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date November 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN AU0000KFWHV4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
