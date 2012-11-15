New Issue-KfW adds A$350 mln to 2017 bond

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$350 million

Maturity Date August 10, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 100.792

Reoffer price 100.792

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date November 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$1.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN AU0000KFWHV4

