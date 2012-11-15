FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
November 15, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen

Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2019

Coupon 1.675 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 1.68 pct

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HLB0VF0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

