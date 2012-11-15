New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RCI Banque

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.68

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0857439615

Data supplied by International Insider.