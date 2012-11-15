New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RCI Banque
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.68
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris & Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.