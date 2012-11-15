FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- RCI Banque prices 500 mln SEK 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RCI Banque

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.68

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0857439615

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
