New Issue-Xstrata Finance Dubai prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Xstrata Finance Dubai prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Xstrata Finance Dubai Ltd

Guarantor Xstrata PLC, Xstrata Canada Financial Corp,

Xstrata Finance Canada Ltd & Xstrata Schweiz AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Yield 1.575 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.6bp

over the OBL#160

ISIN XS0857214968

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.608

Yield 2.446 pct

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.9bp

over 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0857215346

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi

UFJ Securities International & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

