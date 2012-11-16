New Issue-SFL prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.541

Yield 3.602 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323.4bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

