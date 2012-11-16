New Issue-McDonald's prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower McDonald’s Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.557

Reoffer price 99.557

Yield 2.418 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale &

Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0857662448

