New Issue- Canada Housing prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Canada Housing prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount C$2.25 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2022

Coupon 2.4 pct

Issue price 101.127

Notes The issue size will total C$4.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN CA13509PDL46

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount C$3.0 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 3mCDOR + 6bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) National Bank Financial

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
