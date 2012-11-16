New Issue- Canada Housing prices dual tranche deal

November 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$2.25 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2022
Coupon 2.4 pct
Issue price 101.127
Notes The issue size will total C$4.5 billion
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount C$3.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 3mCDOR + 6bp
Issue price Par
Common terms
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) National Bank Financial
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed