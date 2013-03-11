FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Wheelock Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Wheelock Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Wheelock Finance Ltd

Guarantor Wheelock and Co Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.371

Reoffer Yield 3.137 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC & Standard

Chartered Bank

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.