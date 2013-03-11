New Issue-Wheelock Finance prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wheelock Finance Ltd
Guarantor Wheelock and Co Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 19, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.371
Reoffer Yield 3.137 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST
Payment Date March 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC & Standard
Chartered Bank
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
