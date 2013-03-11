New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

March 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.487

Reoffer yield 1.578 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs,

LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0527

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.