FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.487

Reoffer yield 1.578 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 73.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs,

LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0527

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.