New Issue- RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond
Puerto Rico

More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Breakingviews

Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Reuters Backstory

When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.765

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 244.3bp

over the OBL 165

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0905797113

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
