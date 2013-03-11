New Issue- RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.765

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 244.3bp

over the OBL 165

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris & Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0905797113

