New Issue-Southern Water Services prices 250 mln stg 2038 bond

March 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited
Guarantor Southern Water Services Ltd,
SWS Holdings Ltd & SWS Group Holdings Limited
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date March 31, 2038
Coupon 4.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.495
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date March 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Santander GBM
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Callable on 31 March 2022 and everty interest
payment date thereafter at par. Step-up 3-month
Libor + 784.5bp.
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue