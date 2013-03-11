New Issue-ELG prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Erodel Lagergesellschaft mbH (ELG)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2028
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.202
Spread 59 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Raiffeisen Bank International AG
& Unicredit Bank Austria AG
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
Data supplied by International Insider.