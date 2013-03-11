New Issue-ELG prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Mar 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Erodel Lagergesellschaft mbH (ELG)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2028

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.202

Spread 59 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Raiffeisen Bank International AG

& Unicredit Bank Austria AG

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.