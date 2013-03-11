FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- FADE prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Fondo De Amortizacion Del Deficit Electrico

(FADE)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.8

Spread 296.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43bp

Over the interpolated 4.5 pct January 2018

& 4.1 pct July 2018 SPGBs

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs

International & HSBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
