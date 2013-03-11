New Issue- FADE prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Fondo De Amortizacion Del Deficit Electrico
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.8
Spread 296.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43bp
Over the interpolated 4.5 pct January 2018
& 4.1 pct July 2018 SPGBs
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs
International & HSBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
