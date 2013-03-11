FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date January 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.862

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0554854967

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
