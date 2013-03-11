FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NGG Finance prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
March 11, 2013 / 5:32 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NGG Finance prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower NGG Finance plc

Guarantor National Grid plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2076

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.973

Spread 339.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Denoms (K) 100-1

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date June 18, 2073

Coupon 5.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.954

Spread 326.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Denoms (K) 100-1

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale

& Citi

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

