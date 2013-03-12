New Issue- Sato prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday(March 11).

Borrower Sato Oyj

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.633

Reoffer price 99.633

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Pohjola

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Finnish

