New Issue- Sato prices 100 mln euro 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday(March 11).
Borrower Sato Oyj
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.633
Reoffer price 99.633
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Pohjola
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Finnish
Data supplied by International Insider.