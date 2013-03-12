FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BFCM prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel

(BFCM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 19, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.481

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.1bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0906403059

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
