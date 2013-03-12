New Issue- WDP prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Warehouses de Pauw Comm VA

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 18, 2020

Coupon 3.8 pct

Issue price 99.861

Reoffer price 99.861

Payment Date March 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN & BNP Paribas

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002192582

