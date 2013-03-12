New Issue- WDP prices 50 mln euro 2020 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Warehouses de Pauw Comm VA
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 3.8 pct
Issue price 99.861
Reoffer price 99.861
Payment Date March 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN & BNP Paribas
Listing Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
