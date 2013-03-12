New Issue- ADB prices $2.5 bln 2016 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

(ADB)

Issue Amount $2.5 billion

Maturity Date June 20, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.833

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN US045167CG61

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.