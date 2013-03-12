FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond
March 12, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BNG prices $1.75 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $1.75 billion

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.918

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52bp

over the UST

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

