New Issue-KfW prices 50 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 50 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date Janaury 10, 2018

Coupon 1.18 pct

Issue price 102.34

Reoffer price 102.34

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 120 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1MBCA5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
