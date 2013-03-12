New Issue-CaixaBank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CaixaBank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.858

Reoffer yield 3.031 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Caixa Bank, Citi, Deutsche Bank &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spain

