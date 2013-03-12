FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Caisse prices 115 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Caisse prices 115 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale De Credit Immobilier

De France SA

Issue Amount 115 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 150

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
