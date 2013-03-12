New Issue- Nationwide prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2023

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.566

Reoffer yield 4.223 pct

Spread 330 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 377bp

over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL 165

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, JPMorgan, RBS & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0906394043

