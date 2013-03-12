New Issue- Fiat F&T prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd
Guarantor Fiat S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 569.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 617bp
Over the OBL 165
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,
Mediobanca, RBS, Santander GBM & UBS
Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),
BB- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
