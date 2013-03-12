New Issue- Fiat F&T prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd

Guarantor Fiat S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 569.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 617bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB,

Mediobanca, RBS, Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P),

BB- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS0906420574

