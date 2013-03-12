FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- JBIC prices C$500 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2013 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- JBIC prices C$500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation

(JBIC)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 2.3 pct

Issue price 99.958

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GOC curve, equivalent to 95.5bp

over the 1.25 pct 1 March 2018 Canada Treasury

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CIBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
