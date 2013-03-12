New Issue- JBIC prices C$500 mln 2018 bond

March 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation

(JBIC)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date March 19, 2018

Coupon 2.3 pct

Issue price 99.958

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GOC curve, equivalent to 95.5bp

over the 1.25 pct 1 March 2018 Canada Treasury

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, CIBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

