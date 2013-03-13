New Issue- Helvetia prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Helvetia Holding AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 8, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.514
Reoffer price 100.014
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SVR & Vont
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.