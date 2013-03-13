FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helvetia prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- Helvetia prices 150 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Helvetia Holding AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 8, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.514

Reoffer price 100.014

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SVR & Vont

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0209472064

