New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lonza Swiss Finance AG

Guarantor Lonza Group Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 10, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.54

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0209474631

