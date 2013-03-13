New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lonza Swiss Finance AG
Guarantor Lonza Group Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 10, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.54
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
