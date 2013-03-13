FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013

New Issue-Lonza Swiss prices 300 mln SFR 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Lonza Swiss Finance AG

Guarantor Lonza Group Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 10, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.54

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0209474631

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

