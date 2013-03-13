FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Glorious Property adds $150 mln to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Glorious Property Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date March 4, 2018

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Haitong Securities, ICBCI, JPMorgan,

RBS & UBS

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $400 million when fungible

ISIN XS0885588631

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

